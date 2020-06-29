Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester to be told to stay in lockdown
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Leicester to be told to stay in lockdown

Leicester to be told to stay in lockdown

The government has recommended that Leicester's lockdown be extended for an extra two weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Leicester lockdown: Restrictions could be extended for two weeks

Leicester's mayor says current restrictions may remain in place for an extra fortnight.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineLeicester MercuryBBC Sport


Mayor deeply sceptical of evidence for a Leicester Lockdown

He is due to speak with the Health Secretary about his concerns over singling the city out
Leicester Mercury - Published

Pubs and restaurants to 'remain closed' in Leicester lockdown

Restrictions may remain in place for two more weeks; announcement expected at around 9.15pm tonight
Tamworth Herald - Published



Tweets about this

IceFireLord

FireIceLord RT @EndUKLockdown1: Finally an official taking a stand! Leicester's mayor wants the government to prove an extended lockdown is necessary… 42 seconds ago

AaronSacro

Alex Aaron Sacro RT @SkyNews: "We want to do everything we can to keep people safe." @JonAshworth says a two-week delay to the easing of lockdown in Leices… 1 minute ago

IanChase67

Chasey RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The Mayor of Leicester has rejected government recommendations for an additional two weeks under current lockdown re… 2 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Leicester told to stay in lockdown after spike in COVID-19 cases: Government officials have recommended the current… https://t.co/FBhPIxDGM3 2 minutes ago

PAgrumpyhead21

[email protected] RT @Johnrashton47: 🦠So much for giving back power to local people. Coronavirus: Leicester to be told it must stay in current lockdown for e… 3 minutes ago

LTHlondon

LTH🇬🇧london Coronavirus: Leicester to be told it must stay in current lockdown for extra two weeks after spike in COVID-19 case… https://t.co/NbNq4c1Xtf 13 minutes ago

meili_langford

Meili RT @SkyNews: "It just goes to remind all of us that while the PM wants to build an economic recovery, there is still a public health crisis… 18 minutes ago

tomnewsome_

tom RT @SkyNews: “We are concerned about Leicester.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains that the country is “not out of the woods yet” when… 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise [Video]

Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case rise

The Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby claims the rise in coronavirus case numbers in the area is due to a substantive increase in testing as the government considers implementing localised lockdown..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:18Published
What is a local lockdown and how do they work? [Video]

What is a local lockdown and how do they work?

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in Leicester may be forced to stay closed as part of a lockdown extension following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Lockdown may be extended regionally in first local outbreak [Video]

Lockdown may be extended regionally in first local outbreak

Leicester may be the first part of the UK to implement regional lockdown measures after a reported increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:33Published