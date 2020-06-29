Leicester to be told to stay in lockdown
The government has recommended that Leicester's lockdown be extended for an extra two weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
FireIceLord RT @EndUKLockdown1: Finally an official taking a stand!
Leicester's mayor wants the government to prove an extended lockdown is necessary… 42 seconds ago
Alex Aaron Sacro RT @SkyNews: "We want to do everything we can to keep people safe."
@JonAshworth says a two-week delay to the easing of lockdown in Leices… 1 minute ago
Chasey RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The Mayor of Leicester has rejected government recommendations for an additional two weeks under current lockdown re… 2 minutes ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Leicester told to stay in lockdown after spike in COVID-19 cases: Government officials have recommended the current… https://t.co/FBhPIxDGM3 2 minutes ago
[email protected] RT @Johnrashton47: 🦠So much for giving back power to local people.
Coronavirus: Leicester to be told it must stay in current lockdown for e… 3 minutes ago
LTH🇬🇧london Coronavirus: Leicester to be told it must stay in current lockdown for extra two weeks after spike in COVID-19 case… https://t.co/NbNq4c1Xtf 13 minutes ago
Meili RT @SkyNews: "It just goes to remind all of us that while the PM wants to build an economic recovery, there is still a public health crisis… 18 minutes ago
tom RT @SkyNews: “We are concerned about Leicester.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains that the country is “not out of the woods yet” when… 22 minutes ago
Testing increase blamed for Covid-19 case riseThe Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby claims the rise in coronavirus case numbers in the area is due to a substantive increase in testing as the government considers implementing localised lockdown..
What is a local lockdown and how do they work?Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in Leicester may be forced to stay closed as part of a lockdown extension following a rise in coronavirus cases.
Lockdown may be extended regionally in first local outbreakLeicester may be the first part of the UK to implement regional lockdown measures after a reported increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..