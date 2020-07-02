Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars.

CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial.

Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

The British socialite, now 58, is the daughter of deceased media tycoon Robert Maxwell.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

How Ghislaine Maxwell Managed to Evade Capture For Nearly a Year

Federal prosecutors investigating the sexual crimes of Jeffrey Epstein are describing how his alleged...
E! Online - Published

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been arrested by the FBI

“Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comGothamist


Here’s The $1.07 Million New Hampshire House Where Ghislaine Maxwell Was Hiding Out

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, was...
Daily Caller - Published



Tweets about this

colorado_denver

Denver Colorado * Judge sends Ghislaine Maxwell to New York to face criminal child***charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein  CNBC * Gh… https://t.co/PvjL3ypbFU 5 minutes ago

AnnieB64135937

AnnieB RT @cnnbrk: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice, has been charged with enticement of minors. Her… 6 minutes ago

smz9317

sharon zaplitny RT @CNN: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice, has been charged with enticement of minors. Here's… 9 minutes ago

Jamboscot

Andrew Rosie RT @Ian_Fraser: Trump seems to have spent an awful lot of time in the company of Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and alleged accomplice Ghisla… 11 minutes ago

Dee45490051

Dee RT @illy52: Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, arrested by FBI https://t.co/JVESgMd8pm via @YouTube 16 minutes ago

centab1776

Centab Better put this woman in witness protection or she will end up like all of the other Clinton murder victims like: V… https://t.co/MfCAxpKeYZ 17 minutes ago

Ian_Fraser

Ian Fraser Trump seems to have spent an awful lot of time in the company of Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and alleged accomplic… https://t.co/06gylMbcrV 19 minutes ago

KIMPY123

Susan Kimpton RT @SFGate: Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice arrested https://t.co/9JUscNF6rG https://t.co/crFB9MlEq6 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former Epstein confidante arrested, faces multiple charges [Video]

Former Epstein confidante arrested, faces multiple charges

New York prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and confidante will faces four counts in the Jeffrey Epstein sex case.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:38Published
Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes

The FBI announced Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:17Published
Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Arrested In Bradford, NH [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Former Girlfriend Arrested In Bradford, NH

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:48Published