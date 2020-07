VIDEO: Naya Rivera and son on dock Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago VIDEO: Naya Rivera and son on dock before presumed drowning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEAD AFTER DISAPPEARING AT ALAKE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA..THIS VIDEO SHOWS RIVERA AND HER4- YEAR-OLD SON RENTING APONTOON BOAT AT THE LAKEYESTERDAY AFTERNOON..ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS..ANOTHER BOATER FOUND THE CHILDONBOARD THE BOAT..ASLEEP AND ALONE..0:09 HE (THE SON) GAVE ENOUGHINFORMATION TO INVESTIGATORS TOCONCLUDE THAT HIS MOTHER NEVERMADE IT OUT OF THE WATEROFFICIALS HAVE NOT RECOVEREDRIVERA'S BODY..FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED..HER CHILD IS HEALTHY AND WITHFAMILY TONIGHT..THE ACTRESS IS BEST KNOWN FORHER ROLE ON THE T-V SHOW'GLEE..'BACK TO THE CORONAVIRUS NOW..







