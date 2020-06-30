Global  
 

Comet NEOWISE as seen from space
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Comet NEOWISE as seen from space
The comet can be viewed in western Oregon now through July 25th
In the upper 60s along the coast, lower to middle 80s inland.

7-day forecast: more sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend and next week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and near 80 degrees inland ((adlib wrap)) weather camera: here's a live look across the area.

Temperatures: right now we're in the 50s satellite/radar: clouds in some areas stormcast: clouds decreasing this morning, ending the day with mostly sunny skies.

Friday: beocming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s along the coast, lower to middle 80s inland.




New Comet Bright Enough to Be Seen From Earth

A new comet, identified by a space telescope in March, will be bright enough to be seen from Earth...
Newsmax - Published

Comet NEOWISE: Stunning images from International Space Station show blazing light as it flies through the sky

Stunning new images show comet NEOWISE as it arrives near Earth with a stunning display.
Independent - Published


mira_price

My Heart Going BOOM BOOM BOOM! RT @joyceramgatie: https://t.co/PblbczTGua WOW! Comet NEOWISE, Tail and All, Can Now Been Seen From US! #MAGA #QANON #GreatAwakening #POTUS… 36 seconds ago

phxconsultserv

Phoenix Consulting Services RT @AsteroidWatch: A comet is visiting from the most distant parts of our solar system and making a once-in-a-lifetime visit to our twiligh… 4 minutes ago

DeniseAnn1119

Denise Frederick RT @astro_graph: #Comet #Neowise rising over southern Germany (as seen from Austria) https://t.co/b1Sa3JnFu6 11 minutes ago

joyceramgatie

Joyce Ramgatie https://t.co/PblbczTGua WOW! Comet NEOWISE, Tail and All, Can Now Been Seen From US! #MAGA #QANON #GreatAwakening… https://t.co/7TjmDzfoPH 14 minutes ago

Pollen1976

ポーレン1976 Comet Rising: NeoWise seen from the ISS https://t.co/eWQIMT4vsN 15 minutes ago

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS Comet NEOWISE to be seen with naked eye from western Oregon. Best viewing this weekend will be 1 hour before sunris… https://t.co/cBkHF9l97P 32 minutes ago

EARLANDCOVVALL

ЯРЛЫКОВАНДРЕЙЮРЬЕВИЧ RT @martinastro2005: What a scene from Drumsurn last night, comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE and Noctilucent Clouds! never before have I seen these… 41 minutes ago

sal636

iAM ANTIFA 🌹 RT @BackBayAstro: If you've never seen a comet naked eye than tomorrow morning is your chance. C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is in the early morning… 47 minutes ago


See ‘Natural Firework’ NEOWISE Comet Zip Across the Sky [Video]

See ‘Natural Firework’ NEOWISE Comet Zip Across the Sky

It may be a little late for the 4th of July celebrations, but nature has provided some natural fireworks in the form of this impressive comet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Astronaut Spots Comet From Space Station [Video]

Astronaut Spots Comet From Space Station

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken captured images of the comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE from the International Space Station.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published
A Massive Blast in 1908 is Why We Have Asteroid Day on June 30th [Video]

A Massive Blast in 1908 is Why We Have Asteroid Day on June 30th

The Tunguska event that rocked Siberia’s world has been a mystery for over 110 years.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:54Published