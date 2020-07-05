Coronavirus testing underway

For the third time this month.... lexington has topped a single-day high in new covid-19 cases.

That brings the total number of cases in the city to more than 19- hundred.

The health department is also reporting one more coronavirus death in the city.

This is the 33rd death from the virus in lexington.

To help fight the spread of the virus.... the city of lexington is doing free coronavirus testing.

It's taking place at shiloh baptist church in lexington.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine takes us there, as testing gets underway.

the cars have been constantly rolling in...and i'm told there was a bit of a traffic jam here around 3...with cars lined up for 6 blocks as the waited for testing the testing is being hosted by the city of lexington and the city's division of emergency management.

Officials say drive and walk ups are accepted.

They say testers will ask for insurance...but testing is free even wihout it.

Now...the importance of testing in the city east end...which is a predominately black and hispanic community...cannot be understated.

Health officials report the coronavirus has disproportionately infected minorities...and lexington's mayor linda gorton says she plans to bridge that gap.

Bobby sturgeon is a partner with blue water...the lab is running the testing here.

He says the lab tested about 250 people yesterday and expects more today...he says hes glad to see the community has been taking advantage.

bobby sturgeon bluewater diagnostic laboratories "they folks that i've tested so far have been amazing.

So happy to have testing in their area.

They get here very early and so nothing stop till the very last minute" sturgeon says the lab's goal is to give results within 24-48 hours.

Testing at shiloh baptist church will continue until 8p-m but this isn't the lat day this week to come out...tomorrow testing will start here at 9 a-m and end at 3 p-m.

In lexington, bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

