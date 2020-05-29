Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85.

Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia.

Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.

His family said he passed away peacefully.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn