Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85.

Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia.

Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.

His family said he passed away peacefully.

Report by Avagninag.

Jack Charlton Jack Charlton English footballer and manager, led Ireland to World Cup qualification twice

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85 [Video]

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died aged 85.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published

Jack Charlton: Leeds legend remembered by fans and family

 Supporters remember a "legend" who spent his entre 21-year playing career at the club.
BBC News
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

The legendary Leeds United defender passed away peacefully at his home on Friday after a long-term illness, his family confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17Published

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

 Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..
WorldNews

1966 FIFA World Cup 1966 FIFA World Cup 1966 edition of the FIFA World Cup


Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Jack Charlton: Tributes paid by England, Republic of Ireland and former clubs

 The Football Association of Ireland says former manager Jack Charlton "changed Irish football forever" as it led tributes after he died aged 85.
BBC News

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

 Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Mark Drakeford: Wales is open again for tourism [Video]

Mark Drakeford: Wales is open again for tourism

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has said that Wales is now open for tourism and that it is 'absolutely safe' to visit. He added that social distancing measures are still in place though as the coronavirus has not gone away. Report by Czubalam.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36Published

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.
BBC News
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't announce an air date for—the actress admitted to having a relationship with Alsina, but went on to clarify that it took place during a period of separation between her and her husband.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published

Facebook Said to Consider Banning Political Ads

 The social network has been under intense pressure for allowing misinformation and hate speech to spread on its site.
NYTimes.com

Wembley Stadium Wembley Stadium Football stadium in Wembley, London

Coronavirus: Keeping Wembley pitch perfect during lockdown

 The venue hosted the League Two play-off final behind closed doors at the end of June.
BBC News
Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle [Video]

Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle

Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real Madrid in August.City next play Arsenal at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
FA Cup final rescheduled for August 1 [Video]

FA Cup final rescheduled for August 1

The FA Cup has been provisionally scheduled to return with the quarter-finals on June 27-28 and final set to be held on August 1. No venues or kick-off times for the matches have been confirmed at this stage. But the semi finals and finals are normally held at Wembley Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85 Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Indian Express•Belfast Telegraph•Independent•Seattle Times•talkSPORT


