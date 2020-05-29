Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jack Charlton English footballer and manager, led Ireland to World Cup qualification twice
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Jack Charlton: Leeds legend remembered by fans and familySupporters remember a "legend" who spent his entre 21-year playing career at the club.
BBC News
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17Published
FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams
Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..
WorldNews
1966 FIFA World Cup 1966 edition of the FIFA World Cup
Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland
Jack Charlton: Tributes paid by England, Republic of Ireland and former clubsThe Football Association of Ireland says former manager Jack Charlton "changed Irish football forever" as it led tributes after he died aged 85.
BBC News
Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
BBC News
Facebook American online social networking service
Mark Drakeford: Wales is open again for tourism
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36Published
Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.
BBC News
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Facebook Said to Consider Banning Political AdsThe social network has been under intense pressure for allowing misinformation and hate speech to spread on its site.
NYTimes.com
Wembley Stadium Football stadium in Wembley, London
Coronavirus: Keeping Wembley pitch perfect during lockdownThe venue hosted the League Two play-off final behind closed doors at the end of June.
BBC News
Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
FA Cup final rescheduled for August 1
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources