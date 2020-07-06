Global  
 

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer
The actor confirmed the sad news via Instagram.
Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and former model

Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

Kelly Preston has died following a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:56Published

'Jerry Maguire' actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies of breast cancer at 57

 "Jerry Maguire" actress Kelly Preston has died at 57. Her husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday night.
USATODAY.com

Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies aged 57

 The US actress after a "two-year battle with breast cancer", Travolta said.
BBC News

John Travolta John Travolta American actor, dancer, singer, and pilot


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


John Travolta Remembers Wife Kelly Preston in Heartfelt Tribute After Her Death

John Travolta is mourning the death of his wife Kelly Preston. The 66-year-old actor took to...
Just Jared - Published

Jerry Macguire star Kelly Preston passes away after battling cancer

Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



