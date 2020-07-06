John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kelly Preston American actress and former model
Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:56Published
'Jerry Maguire' actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies of breast cancer at 57"Jerry Maguire" actress Kelly Preston has died at 57. Her husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday night.
USATODAY.com
Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies aged 57The US actress after a "two-year battle with breast cancer", Travolta said.
BBC News
John Travolta American actor, dancer, singer, and pilot
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family saysPregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at 24, her family stated on her Instagram page, writing, "We are struggling to cope."
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
12-year-old arrested over racial abuse targeted at Wilfried ZahaCrystal Palace footballer ws subjected to vile racist abuse over Instagram ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources