Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

A.F.C. Bournemouth A.F.C. Bournemouth association football club

Bournemouth v Leicester City

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City.
BBC News

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticised

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is cryptic in his...
WorldNews

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Callum Wilson has a late effort ruled out by VAR

 Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be blown away by teenager Mason Greenwood after his standout performance against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban [Video]

Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban “disgraceful” and a “disaster”.City’s two-year expulsion was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, but they were fined £10million.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football [Video]

Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the news that Manchester City's appeal against breaches of UEFA's FFP guidelines was successful

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Man City boss Guardiola 'incredibly happy' after Europe ban overturned

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "incredibly happy" after the club successfully overturned their ban from European club competitions.
BBC News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Premier League predictions: Lawro v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

 Mark Lawrenson takes on DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe to make predictions for this week's Premier League games.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Eddie Howe Eddie Howe English association football player and manager

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester [Video]

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink to move within three points of safety following a stunning 4-1 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Saints v Man City becomes most-watched Premier League TV match

Sunday's match between Southampton and Manchester City on the BBC is the Premier League's...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Manchester City v Bournemouth

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Premier League game...
BBC Local News - Published

Aston Villa transfer news live: Man City handed Jack Grealish boost

Aston Villa live coverage: All the latest transfer rumour and views as we look ahead to another...
Lichfield Mercury - Published


Tweets about this

avfcnewsgossip

AVFC News & Gossip RT @stats_de_futbol: Manchester United haven't lost a Premier league game since they lost to Burnley in January. ➖🆚 Wolves ✅🆚 Chelsea ✅🆚 Wa… 16 minutes ago

D_Sutherland96

D @Olamaak @thatpunkdudge @UtdHarveyyy @premierleague Bournemouth beat Leicester 4-1, Sheffield United beat Chelsea 3… https://t.co/7koCtEuBNk 17 minutes ago

SportGrill97

Sport Grill 2019-20 Premier League: Week 36 – Manchester City vs Bournemouth https://t.co/ckVfvZHSlI 35 minutes ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @IndyFootball: Eddie Howe has called on Bournemouth to deliver the ‘best performance of the season’ at Man City https://t.co/2hhkfA3sjC 48 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Eddie Howe has called on Bournemouth to deliver the ‘best performance of the season’ at Man City https://t.co/2hhkfA3sjC 49 minutes ago

Hector_PerezP

Héctor PérezP Va a estar interesante el descenso en la Premier League en estas tres últimas jornadas: West Ham: Watford; Manches… https://t.co/Lx1z2IsJHm 1 hour ago

fachunomaurin

Facundo Maurin Premier League 🇬🇧 J35 (-3) 1- Liverpool 93 🏆 2- M. City 72 ✔️ 3- Chelsea 60 4- Leicester 59 ⬆️ UCL 5- M. United 59… https://t.co/yu5tZbdgMW 2 hours ago

8Brunology

BRUNO_SZN Premier league predictions week 36 Chelsea 3-0 Norwich Burnley 0-1 wolves Man City 4-0 Bournemouth Newcastle 1… https://t.co/XWwexT7jGy 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Howe: We still believe [Video]

Howe: We still believe

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth can still win at Manchester City and beat relegation from the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published