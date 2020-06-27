Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam.

According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet.

The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion.

It read before also getting deleted.

Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address.

It was also later deleted.

Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted.

Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals.

Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised.

Twitter says it is investigating the issue.

The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.