Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now
Bezos, Musk, Gates, Obama and others target of cryptocurrency hack on TwitterAttempt is one of the largest digital security scams to have hit the internet.
USATODAY.com
Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scamPosts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
BBC News
Musk Richer Than Buffet
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to..
WorldNews
Bill Gates Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine
Jennifer Gates Talks About Growing Up With Privilege
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump and Biden Square Off Over EnvironmentOver two days, President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out wildly divergent views on environmental regulations and climate change, helping to define the..
NYTimes.com
'Wake up call': Prominent group warns Biden campaign that it's falling short on outreach to women of colorWomen of color worry that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn't paying enough attention to their concerns, risking loss in Nov. 3 as in 2016
USATODAY.com
Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debateWILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan on Tuesday to boost investment in clean energy and stop all climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power..
WorldNews
Apple Inc. American technology company
EU plans tax overhaul to shore up post-lockdown economy
Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed
Apple Warns Against Closing Macbooks With Camera Cover On
Apple has €13bn Irish tax bill overturnedThe EU's second highest court says the tech giant will not have to pay a record sum in back taxes.
BBC News
Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company
Texas County Approves Tesla Tax Breaks
Tesla's 'Autopilot' misleading, Germany rulesA German court has told Tesla to stop making some claims about its 'Autopilot' driver assistance.
BBC News
Tesla on ‘Autopilot’ hits police vehicle which hits ambulance, driver possibly drunk: policePolice are probing possible drunk-driving in the case of a Tesla driver in Arizona who said he was using the Bay Area electric car maker’s controversial..
WorldNews
Microsoft American technology company
Facebook, Google Back MIT, Harvard in Fight Against New Visa RuleFacebook, Google, Microsoft, Linkedin, Paypal and multiple other tech companies on Monday, 13 July, joined hands with MIT and Harvard in their fight against the..
WorldNews
Microsoft Teams takes on Zoom with bizarre new featureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Microsoft is adding a virtual auditorium view to..
WorldNews
What do we know about Microsoft's Project Freta?The new Microsoft Research project hopes to automate virtual-machine forensics in the cloud. ......
WorldNews
Microsoft and Zoom join Hong Kong data 'pause'Firms join others in saying they are not currently complying with government requests for user data.
BBC News
The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media
Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android
OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera
Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7
Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn’t Like ItMOSCOW — No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This..
WorldNews
3 Macro Catalysts That Could Send Bitcoin Lower This WeekAdvertisment Bitcoin expects to face turbulent times this week as its dependence on macro fundamentals grow. S&P 500 earnings and the next fiscal stimulus bill..
WorldNews
