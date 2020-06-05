Global  
 

The Ellen Show has been branded a 'toxic work environment'
A number of employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have blasted it as a "toxic work environment" and accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of "bullying".

