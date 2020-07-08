Global  
 

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues.

Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and MeToo activist Katherine Kendall and Amber Heard's former interior designer Laura Divenere.

Report by Etemadil.

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder

 Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.
BBC News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out anti-Semitism in sports, Hollywood: 'Perpetuates racism'

 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called out Hollywood and the sports world for not being properly outraged at the anti-Semitic comments made in recent weeks.
USATODAY.com
