Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Employees Allege 'Toxic Work Environment'
In an explosive new Buzzfeed report, past and present employees at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" claim they have faced microaggressions and racist comments in what they call "a toxic work environment."

