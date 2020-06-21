Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Employees Allege 'Toxic Work Environment'
In an explosive new Buzzfeed report, past and present employees at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" claim they have faced microaggressions and racist comments in what they call "a toxic work environment."
The Ellen Show has been branded a 'toxic work environment'A number of employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have blasted it as a "toxic work environment" and accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of "bullying".
Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To WorkThere's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe..