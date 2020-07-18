Local Officials Says Unidentified Federal Agents Detained Portland Protesters Without Probable Cause

CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports the Trump administration is planning to send more federal agents to other cities across the U.S.

(Natural News) As the Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland, Oregon continue on...

Trump has been accused of "a blatant abuse of power" after unmarked federal agents seized protesters...

Left & Leftist There is but one word to describe a prison driven away in an unmarked vehicle by armed and unidentified people:… https://t.co/aIkHam3FYX 2 days ago