Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama and Biden Jab Trump’s Coronavirus Response
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Obama and Biden Jab Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Obama and Biden Jab Trump’s Coronavirus Response

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths.” In a new video for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s comment that he’s not responsible for his administration’s testing delays.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden criticizes Trump's response to coronavirus

Joe Biden ridiculed President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak and criticized Mr. Trump...
CBS News - Published

'He's quit on this country': Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Americans back to work

Joe Biden slammed president Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a speech in...
Independent - Published

Biden Blasts Trump for ‘Zero Sense of Empathy’ Amid Covid Pandemic

*Joe Biden* joined MSNBC's *Joy Reid* on the debut of her new program The ReidOut and he blasted...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

ernestineg2

Ernestine Byrd RT @Independent: Biden and Obama criticise Trump's failure to take responsibility in teaser for streamed conversation https://t.co/HjIYOHkt… 7 seconds ago

diva_gourmet

TheGourmetDiva Obama and Biden jab Trump coronavirus response in new video https://t.co/wvWMa1xW0Q 2 minutes ago

ernestineg2

Ernestine Byrd RT @ernestineg2: Barack Obama joins Joe Biden in campaign video critical of President Trump's handling of coronavirus https://t.co/DPfofviD… 3 minutes ago

SholemFrankie

frankie sholem Obama and Biden meet up to talk about Trump's coronavirus response: 'He just can't relate in any way' https://t.co/5f5xD0CjyN 3 minutes ago

ernestineg2

Ernestine Byrd Barack Obama joins Joe Biden in campaign video critical of President Trump's handling of coronavirus https://t.co/DPfofviDxG 4 minutes ago

tres444

John Jack James Tres Biden and Obama take aim at Trump's virus response https://t.co/lo3vvXynvF 5 minutes ago

moliveri

Marcella Oliveri Biden and Obama slam into Trump's coronavirus response in new video. https://t.co/7uh4F96g8M via @HuffPostPol 5 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Biden and Obama criticise Trump's failure to take responsibility in teaser for streamed conversation https://t.co/HjIYOHktfI 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation [Video]

Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation

Former President Obama and Vice President Biden are back together again for a social distant sit down conversation. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country' [Video]

Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'

On Tuesday while describing his child and eldercare plan, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for not doing enough during the coronavirus pandemic, telling the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Trailing in polls, Trump boosts campaign spending [Video]

Trailing in polls, Trump boosts campaign spending

Trump's re-election campaign in June spent almost twice as much as the month before as polls show the president falling behind Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:11Published