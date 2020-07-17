Global  
 

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of Union
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the Union working together as he arrived in Orkney.He said the strength of the UK has been critical in the response to Covid-19 and spoke about his desire to “build back better” after the pandemic.

PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do" [Video]

PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak [Video]

PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today. Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published
Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union [Video]

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Trolls' Rachel Bloom on giving birth, releasing a movie and losing a friend in the pandemic [Video]

Trolls' Rachel Bloom on giving birth, releasing a movie and losing a friend in the pandemic

Actress Rachel Bloom discusses her latest film Trolls World Tour, giving birth during a pandemic and losing one of her closest friends to coronavirus. Rachel’s friend and colleague Adam Schlesinger died from Coronavirus days after she gave birth during lockdown. Trolls World Tour is available now.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
PM Modi extends sympathies to flood-affected families of Northeastern India [Video]

PM Modi extends sympathies to flood-affected families of Northeastern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double challenge of COVID-19 and floods. PM Modi said, "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge, COVID-19 and floods. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time." He further said, "The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News [Video]

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

A scripted drama series about Hillary Clinton could be coming to Hulu. Actress Anna Camp opens up about testing positive for and battling the novel coronavirus. Plus, ‘Tenet’ is the first movie to pursue a staggered rollout, which could become the ne

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:06Published

Trade union Trade union Organization of workers with common goals


Orkney Orkney Archipelago, county and council area in northern Scotland


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of union, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the union...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson: Union has proved its worth during pandemic

The union has proved its worth during the coronavirus crisis “time and time again”, Boris Johnson...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published