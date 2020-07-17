Boris Johnson: Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of Union

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the Union working together as he arrived in Orkney.He said the strength of the UK has been critical in the response to Covid-19 and spoke about his desire to “build back better” after the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of coronavirus. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today. Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Actress Rachel Bloom discusses her latest film Trolls World Tour, giving birth during a pandemic and losing one of her closest friends to coronavirus. Rachel’s friend and colleague Adam Schlesinger died from Coronavirus days after she gave birth during lockdown. Trolls World Tour is available now.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double challenge of COVID-19 and floods. PM Modi said, "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge, COVID-19 and floods. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time." He further said, "The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back."
A scripted drama series about Hillary Clinton could be coming to Hulu. Actress Anna Camp opens up about testing positive for and battling the novel coronavirus. Plus, ‘Tenet’ is the first movie to pursue a staggered rollout, which could become the ne
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:06Published