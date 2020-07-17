Boris Johnson: Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of Union

PM Modi extends sympathies to flood-affected families of Northeastern India



Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double challenge of COVID-19 and floods. PM Modi said, "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge, COVID-19 and floods. Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time." He further said, "The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back."

