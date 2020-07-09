Global  
 

Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus
Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

 On July 7, Bolsonaro announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting a fever and malaise, and he has been working from his residence ever..
WorldNews
Bolsonaro feeds the birds and rides his motorbike [Video]

Bolsonaro feeds the birds and rides his motorbike

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ventured out of his official residence on Friday to feed the birds as he recovers from coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection

Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November. Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil's racial reckoning: 'Black lives matter here, too'

 Police killed nearly six times as many people as in the US last year, and most of them were black.
BBC News

The Moment of Truth for BRICS: Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward

 As already known, BRICS is an association of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa joined the association in..
WorldNews

Fires in Pantanal, world's largest tropical wetlands, 'triple' in 2020

 Brazilian satellite data shows a huge increase in fires in the Pantanal wetlands in South America.
BBC News

Brazil's President Bolsonaro gets new positive coronavirus test result

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the second time with the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com - Published

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus in new COVID-19 test

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro had reported testing positive three times this month, including an...
DNA - Published

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative for Coronavirus


TIME - Published


bobbyv576

Robert Vetovich RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus. 2 minutes ago

V_Mannello

Vincenzo Mannello RT @Reuters: Brazil's Bolsonaro says new COVID-19 test came back negative https://t.co/Yudf3lKAF8 https://t.co/2GEW8K0hU4 4 minutes ago

Hakarahi

Hakarahi RT @Reuters: Brazil's Bolsonaro says new COVID-19 test came back negative https://t.co/paTD98vBQn https://t.co/DtXrw6Qz4K 10 minutes ago

daveskariuki

Kaka Daves Kariuki Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro now says he has recovered from covid-19 after a latest test came back negative. 13 minutes ago

STOPOILWARS

LOVE RT @CBSNews: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/XXlSfsqrWL 15 minutes ago


New COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Brazil [Video]

New COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Brazil

Oxford and a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine are being trialled in Brazil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests COVID positive... again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday he's again tested positive for new coronavirus. He was first diagnosed last week and also revealed he's been medicating with the unproven..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 9, 2020 [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: July 9, 2020

Brazilian President Bolsonaro is accused of risking the lives of journalists following a COVID-19 diagnosis when he removed his mask during a press address. Hundreds of people have been trapped by..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:50Published