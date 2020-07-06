|
|
|
|
Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th
|
Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th
Amanda Kloots has started preparations to move into the home that she and Nick Cordero purchased before the Broadway star's de*th.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: Heard, Cordero, Eastwood
Amber Heard wrapping up evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial; The late Nick Cordero is to have an album released in his honor; Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Amanda Kloots is gearing up for another “transition” after the death of her husband Nick Cordero....
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|