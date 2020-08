US to ban Tik Tok?| India's Covid-19 cases spike in July & more news | Oneindia news Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:51s - Published 2 minutes ago US to ban Tik Tok?| India's Covid-19 cases spike in July & more news | Oneindia news India records 11 lakh Covid-19 infection in July due to eased lockdown, greater testing; After India, US 'may be banning' Tik Tok; 3.7 lakh people get J&K domicile certificate in a month; Andhra Pradesh's 3-capitals plan gets Governor nod; Sushant Singh's sister seeks PM intervention in death probe; No 'unlock 3' for Noida, Greater Noida, as district administration decides not to ease restrictions and more news #TikTok #Covid19 #SushantSingh 0

