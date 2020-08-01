Covid-19: India's tally soars past 17 lakh, more than 37 thousand dead | Oneindia News

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh, with 54,735 cases being reported in a day.

Recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country now has a total of 17,50,723 infections.

With 853 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths count has climbed to 37,364.

More than 11.45 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 65.43 per cent this morning.

The positivity rate stood at 11.81 per cent.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 680,000 people and infected more than 17.5 million.