Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:59s - Published
A look at Jupiter Beach early Sunday morning on August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by.

Tropical Storm Isaias's path nears east coast of Florida

Bands of heavy rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida's east coast Sunday morning as the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Kite surfers having fun in Juno Beach [Video]

Kite surfers having fun in Juno Beach

Kite surfers taking advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published
Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South Florida [Video]

Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South Florida

People watch the waves at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias leaves the area.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:34Published
FPL update on restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

FPL update on restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias

FPL's Chief Communications Officer Dave Reuter provides an update.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 08:28Published