Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by
A look at Jupiter Beach early Sunday morning on August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by.
SECO Energy SECO Energy continues to monitor Tropical Storm #Isaias as it moves along Florida’s east coast. The storm was downg… https://t.co/astWN1lZtL 2 hours ago
Kite surfers having fun in Juno BeachKite surfers taking advantage of the weather in Juno Beach on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by South Florida.
Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South FloridaPeople watch the waves at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias leaves the area.
FPL update on restoration efforts following Tropical Storm IsaiasFPL's Chief Communications Officer Dave Reuter provides an update.