Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 minutes ago Early Sunday morning at Jupiter Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by A look at Jupiter Beach early Sunday morning on August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias passes by. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tropical Storm Isaias's path nears east coast of Florida Bands of heavy rain from Isaias soaked portions of Florida's east coast Sunday morning as the...

USATODAY.com - Published 5 hours ago



