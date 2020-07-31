Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49Published
Government on Wednesday announced the New Education Policy 2020. While the new policy has largely been received well, many have raised doubts about the efficacy of the same. Many have argued that in this age of globalisation making mother-tongue or the regional language as medium of education for primary classes may not be the right course? Top stories with Vikram Chandra
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:28Published
People lit up earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river as part of 'deepotsav' in Ayodhya on August 04. The ghats of Ayodhya were also illuminated ahead of foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple, which is scheduled on August 05. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate.
Spiritual leader Jagatguru Panchanand Giri on August 04 said that after 492 years, his dream is shaping into reality, calling himself the fortunate generation that will see the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. Another spiritual leader Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj spoke to ANI and said, "I came here every time but this time I am experiencing a different type of happiness and joy. Several years of dreams are going to fulfil."
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath lit up earthen lamps at his official residence as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 04. CM Adityanath also burned a firecracker at his residence. 'Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Ram temple.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it won't even know where did Sushant live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," said Raut.
Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday. The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads. Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas. A portion of a road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East. Four people fell in Vakola Nallah owing to a house collapse in Santacruz East. NDRF personnel conducted a search operation for victims following the collapse. Two minors were injured after a tree fall on their house at Chembur's HP Nagar. Local train services were called off due to waterlogging on tracks. Later, train services resumed partially on Western Railway. Mumbai surpassed its July 2014 record for the all-time high monthly rainfall on Tuesday. The Met Department has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow in Mumbai. BMC has asked offices in Mumbai to remain shut in view of the rain. BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours. It is a flood-like situation. Mithi River swelled up and crossed the danger mark. We started evacuating people from the nearby slum areas. As of now, it is flowing below the danger level. Evacuation of people has now been stopped."
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:45Published
Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:31Published
Just one day prior, the zeal of Ram Temple's foundation laying ceremony is on its peak in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The city is echoing the chants of lord Rama and illuminated with mesmerizing lights...