Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel.

Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday night.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ayodhya as preparations are underway for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister along with an exclusive group of invitees will be attending the ceremony.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra.