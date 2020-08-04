Global  
 

Watch: PM Modi's 'sashtang pranam', worship at Ram's idol | Ayodhya temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He performed a 'sashtang pranam' or prostration before the idol.

He, then, proceeded to ascend the steps to the idol and offered flowers and other items at the feet of the deity.

The 'Ram Lalla' idol refers to the child deity installed at what is believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Ram.

PM Modi is in the temple town to perform the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple.

 AYODHYA, India (AP) — Despite the coronavirus restricting a large crowd, Hindus were joyful Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to break ground..
 Amid Vedic mantra chanting and sounds of conch-shells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi to perform 'pooja' of 'Bhagwan Shri..
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19. He was discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital on August 05. Speaking to ANI on Ram Temple, CM Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple today in Ayodhya. The 'mahayagya' which started 500 years ago, is culminating today." "The willpower and resolve shown by PM Narendra Modi has today made him the tallest leader of India in the last 500 years," he added. MP CM Shivraj had tested positive for the disease on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for further 7 days.

 He said, "Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on August 5 morning ahead of the mega Ram Temple fest. He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both the leaders wore face masks and social distancing was strictly followed. PM Modi then proceeded to pray at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Locals in UP's Ghaziabad are celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple which will going to be held in Ayodhya on August 05. People in Kaushambi area sang 'bhajans' to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) distributed 'tulsi plants' (holy basil) on the auspicious occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in UP's Aligarh. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05. Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises. They distributed plants of holy basil amid coronavirus pandemic to curb the spread of infection.

Hindu nationalist leader to launch construction of controversial temple amid fears India is losing its secularism.

 Building of the Ayodhya temple will begin after a decades-long legal fight between Hindus and Muslims.
A Muslim family-based in Ayodhya has been making 'Khadaus' (wooden footwear) for Hindu saints for several generations, which is also their primary source of income. Mohd. Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward the tradition. "I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors," he told. Khadau possesses a great significance in the Hindu religion, in particular. In the epic mythology Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram's younger brother, placed 'Khadaus' of Rama on the throne as a symbol of the latter's authority over the kingdom. It is thus an object of worship for many, even today.

Amid Vedic mantra chanting and sounds of conch-shells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, 28 years...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi pujan' as part of 15-minute rituals to formally...
Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrived at Ram Temple ahead of foundation stone laying..

Festivities for the 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya underway. The city has been decked up for the event and security has been increased. The foundation stone..

