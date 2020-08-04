Watch: PM Modi's 'sashtang pranam', worship at Ram's idol | Ayodhya temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He performed a 'sashtang pranam' or prostration before the idol.

He, then, proceeded to ascend the steps to the idol and offered flowers and other items at the feet of the deity.

The 'Ram Lalla' idol refers to the child deity installed at what is believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Ram.

PM Modi is in the temple town to perform the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple.