Ram temple: CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for his Ayodhya visit
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today.

He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years.

We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi.

This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."

