Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political.

Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction.

Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death.

Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor.

