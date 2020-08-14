Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political.
Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai.
Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction.
Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death.
Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor.
There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s relative has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. He said that they have no faith in the Mumbai police and said now the witnesses are also being threatened now. He said that he was worried that some may be silenced and questioned the role of the Mumbai police. He further said that they should ensure that evidence is not tampered with and added that those guilty need to be punished. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier, the probe agency had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s flatmate Siddhart Pithani in connection with the case. Sushant Singh Rajput had been founded dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. His father had filed an FIR in Bihar following which the Bihar and Mumbai police have been at loggerheads over jurisdiction. Watch the video for all the updates.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'. Vikas added that this detail is crucial in Sushant's death probe. "There is no mention of time of death in Sushant’s post-mortem report. Time of death crucial to clear how Sushant died. It is hard to say Sushant died by hanging if there is no time of death. All these questions have to be answered by Mumbai police, Cooper Hospital. We won’t be near the truth until CBI investigates the case," he said. Meanwhile, actor Ankita Lokhande shared details of flat registration and EMIs. Reports had emerged that Ankita’s flat’s EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. On Friday, the ED had reported on deduction of EMIs from Sushant’s account. ED has been questioning Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. ED registered a case against Chakraborty after Sushant’s father filed an FIR. Sushant’s father has leveled severe allegations against Rhea and her family. Rhea had moved SC alleging 'media trial' and asking to shift the case to Mumbai police.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Rajat Mewati was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on August 14. Rajat came for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Several people including Rhea Chakraborty have been summoned by ED in the case.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Under fire for his comments questioning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with his father, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now said that he too wants justice for Sushant's family. The Sena leader's comment came after he was served with a notice to apologise for his remarks. Clarifying his statement, Raut said that Sushant's family should trust the Mumbai police. 'We have full sympathy for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Yesterday I just said that they should have some patience but it was shown that I have threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they are not doing a good job then go to CBI. They can also approach the UN and CIA,' Raut said. 'Sushant Singh Rajput was also our son. He lived in Mumbai. He was an actor. Bollywood is Mumbai's family. What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death or suicide to come out. There is no political affair in the investigation of Mumbai Police,' Raut added. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Singh said, "We should maintain our trust with the Mumbai Police. You can approach the CBI if you feel that justice is not being served. Sushant Singh Rajput was our son and want his family to get justice. We ourselves want justice to prevail and unravel the mysteries behind the case.""Mumbai Police is a professional police force," Sanjay Raut added.
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Vikas Singh urged media channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in SSR case. "I request all channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter," said Singh.
