Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details

Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details

The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to take over the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput.

The top asked the Mumbai police to share all collected with the probe agency.

The apex court also said that the FIR registered in Patna was legal and added that any further cases registered in connection with the actor’s death will also be probed by the CBI.

The deceased actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had approached the SC seeking transfer of all cases to Mumbai.

She had also said that the Bihar police had no jurisdiction in the matter and alleged that she was being made ‘scapegoat of political ideologies’.

The FIR in Bihar had been lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and had accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, financial fraud among others.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June.

A war of jurisdiction had broken out between the Mumbai and Bihar police over the case.

Watch the full video for all the latest details on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

EJ Espresso: Key SC verdict on Rhea's plea in Sushant case today [Video]

EJ Espresso: Key SC verdict on Rhea's plea in Sushant case today

Key SC verdict on Rhea's plea in Sushant case today. "Punjab will burn," captain warns over Sutlej-Yamuna link. Does Parl panel have powers to summon FB officials and Vicky the Veena player. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:37Published
'Entire country is awaiting SC's verdict': Bihar DGP on Rhea's plea to transfer SSR case to Mumbai [Video]

'Entire country is awaiting SC's verdict': Bihar DGP on Rhea's plea to transfer SSR case to Mumbai

Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today. I have full faith that justice will be served." Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Will CBI be allowed to probe case? Supreme Court verdict today on Rhea Chakraborty's plea

 The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce a verdict today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) at 11 AM in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, delivering the final word..
DNA

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations [Video]

Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:53Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Pune Mayor cites 'large number of testing' for reason of surpassing Mumbai in COVID cases [Video]

Pune Mayor cites 'large number of testing' for reason of surpassing Mumbai in COVID cases

Pune surpassed Mumbai in recording more number of COVID-19 cases. City's Mayor Murlidhar Mohol cited 'large number of testing' being the reason. He said, "Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted here, which is more than Mumbai. If you see, whichever country's done regressive testing has controlled the virus. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery." Pune has recorded around 1,34,913 COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
Faridabad Police arrest sharpshooters for allegedly plotting actor Salman Khan's murder [Video]

Faridabad Police arrest sharpshooters for allegedly plotting actor Salman Khan's murder

Faridabad Police have arrested sharpshooters for allegedly plotting actor Salman Khan's murder. They arrested sharpshooter Rahul of Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with others. Police have also seized guns from them. Police revealed that the murder was plot due to resentment against Khan over blackbuck poaching. DCP of Faridabad, Rajesh Duggal said, "Police have arrested sharpshooter Rahul of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Questioning revealed that he travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce of actor Salman Khan's apartment on Bishnoi's orders due to resentment against Khan over blackbuck poaching."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

Rakesh Asthana to take over as chief of BSF

 Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) chief Rakesh Asthana was appointed as director general of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. Asthana, a 1984 batch..
IndiaTimes

Patna Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India

7 of India’s 10 districs with highest positivity rate in Maharashtra, 3 in Bihar

 Seven of the 10 districts in India with the highest Covid-19 positivity rate (PR) are from Maharashtra, indicating that the virus is spreading fast in the state..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines [Video]

Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, Election Commission guidelines for campaigning that are likely to be issued for the Bihar assembly election, new study on immunity against Covid-19 and more. Watch the video full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, observes FIR in Patna lawful

The Supreme Court also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a...
Zee News - Published

Sushant case live: SC verdict on CBI probe today

SC is set to pronounce its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of FIR filed against her...
IndiaTimes - Published

Live: 'Let Mum cops complete probe in Sushant case'

The investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues, with the CBI stepping in...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

DEVM84

Devvrat Mody RT @abdullah_0mar: Supreme Court allows CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rajdeep will file another case in International court… 10 seconds ago

SaisanjanaP

sushlove RT @republic: Ishkaran Bhandari hails Kangana Ranaut's courage #LIVE as Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant death case; Tune in for #… 21 seconds ago

Ankur78945510

RAJ MALHOTRA RT @republic: Akshay Kumar responds as SC allows CBI probe in Sushant death case; hopes for the truth #CBIForSSR https://t.co/XStJXJ4KE4 1 minute ago

DarbarshivrajC1

Darbar Shivraj Singh Chouhan Darbar shivraj singh chauhan responds as SC allows CBI probe in Sushant death case; hopes for the truth #CBI https://t.co/uVslUJ4lhq 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, rejects Rhea's plea | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, rejects Rhea's plea | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court has finally settled the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father in Bihar against actor..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha [Video]

Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha

On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police [Video]

‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police

There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s relative has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. He said that they have no faith in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published