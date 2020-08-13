Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details

The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to take over the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput.

The top asked the Mumbai police to share all collected with the probe agency.

The apex court also said that the FIR registered in Patna was legal and added that any further cases registered in connection with the actor’s death will also be probed by the CBI.

The deceased actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had approached the SC seeking transfer of all cases to Mumbai.

She had also said that the Bihar police had no jurisdiction in the matter and alleged that she was being made ‘scapegoat of political ideologies’.

The FIR in Bihar had been lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and had accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, financial fraud among others.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June.

A war of jurisdiction had broken out between the Mumbai and Bihar police over the case.

