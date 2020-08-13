Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details

Key SC verdict on Rhea's plea in Sushant case today. "Punjab will burn," captain warns over Sutlej-Yamuna link. Does Parl panel have powers to summon FB officials and Vicky the Veena player. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today. I have full faith that justice will be served." Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable force, yet it has handled this particular case carelessly. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is to announce verdict over Rhea’s plea for transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor. Watch the full video for more details.
Pune surpassed Mumbai in recording more number of COVID-19 cases. City's Mayor Murlidhar Mohol cited 'large number of testing' being the reason. He said, "Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted here, which is more than Mumbai. If you see, whichever country's done regressive testing has controlled the virus. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery." Pune has recorded around 1,34,913 COVID-19 cases.
Faridabad Police have arrested sharpshooters for allegedly plotting actor Salman Khan's murder. They arrested sharpshooter Rahul of Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with others. Police have also seized guns from them. Police revealed that the murder was plot due to resentment against Khan over blackbuck poaching. DCP of Faridabad, Rajesh Duggal said, "Police have arrested sharpshooter Rahul of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Questioning revealed that he travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce of actor Salman Khan's apartment on Bishnoi's orders due to resentment against Khan over blackbuck poaching."
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, Election Commission guidelines for campaigning that are likely to be issued for the Bihar assembly election, new study on immunity against Covid-19 and more. Watch the video full video for more details.
