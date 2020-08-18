Crews Battle Two Large Wildfires In Napa County
Kiet Do reports on firefighters working to contain Hennessey and Gamble Fires in the North Bay (8-18-2020)
Multiple Fires Sparked By Lightning Burning Across Northern CaliforniaTeam coverage of multiple lightning complex fires burning in North, South and East Bay (8-18-2020)
Polis to issue 30-day fire ban in Colorado amid surging wildfires, continued heatColorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday he would be issuing a 30-day ban on fires as four wildfires continue to burn that have already scorched more than 120,000 acres of land in the state.
4-8 Fire in Glenn County 65% containedA series of lightning fires also sparked in Tehama and Glenn counties on Monday, Aug. 17. The largest is the 4-8 Fire, burning off Rd 303 near Elk Greek in Glenn County.