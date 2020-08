MURDER FOR HIRE LH

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:22s - Published 5 minutes ago

IN CONNECTION TO THEMURDER-FOR-HIRE KILLING OF HIS18-YEAR-OLD NEPHEW.16 WAPT'S SHALEEKA POWELL ISLIVE AT THEMADISON COUNTY JAIL TO EXPLAINWHAT HAPPENED.

41-YEAR-OLD TIM NORMAN HAS LIVEDINJACKSON FOR A COUPLE OF YEARSSINCEOPENING A SWEETIE PIE'S LOCATIONIN THE CAPITALCITY.HE'S BEING HELD HERE AT THEMADISON COUNTY DETENTION CENTERBECAUSE THAT'S WHEREPEOPLE ARRESTED BY FEDERALAGENTS AREHELD IN THIS AREA.THE CASE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITHMADISONCOUNTY.THE INDICTMENT AGAINST NORMANWAS UNSEALED YESTERDAY.IT SAYS HE AND AN EXOTIC DANCERFROMMEMPHIS PLANNED AMURDER-FOR-HIRESCHEME AND HIS 18- YEAR-OLDNEPHEW WASTHE VICTIM.THE FEDS SAY THE TWO USED BURNERPHONESTO CONTACT EACH OTHER.ANDRE MONTGOMERY WAS SHOT TODEATH IN ST.

LOUIS IN MARCH OF2016.

THE INDICTMENT SAYS NORMANTOOK OUT A $450-THOUSAND DOLLARINSURANCE POLICY ONTHE TEEN AND HE WAS THE SOLEBENEFICIARY.IN A DECEMBER 2016 EPISODE OFTHE REALITYSHOW-- NORMAN AND HIS MOTHER ARESHOWNGOING TO THE SCENE WHERE ANDREWASKILLED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCEHIS DEATH AND NORMAN TALKS ABOUTHOW EMOTIONALIT IS.THERE'S NO WORD ON WHENAUTHORITIESFROM ST.

LOUIS WILL BE HERE TOGET HIM ANDTAKE HIM BACK TO MISSOURI.

