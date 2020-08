Why The Arctic Is Exploding Into Flames



Average temperatures in Siberia were 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average last month. According to HuffPost, the exceptional heat has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle. It's also contributed to a rapid depletion in the ice sea off Russia’s Arctic coast. The World Meteorological Organization says the extended heat is linked to a large 'blocking pressure system.

