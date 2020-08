Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested For Allegedly Ripping Off ‘We Build The Wall’ Donors CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:25s - Published Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested For Allegedly Ripping Off ‘We Build The Wall’ Donors President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. 0

