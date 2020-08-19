Global  
 

Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

Bayern's Coman not bothered about facing boyhood club PSG in Champions League final

Kingsley Coman says his "heart is 100%" with Bayern Munich ahead of facing boyhood club Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kingsley Coman Kingsley Coman French association football player


FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League? [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Who will win the Champions League?

A German Audi against an old Renault? Watch this hilarious correspondent face-off as Jona and Guillaume preview the Champions League final on Sunday. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League 2020 final. Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern..
WorldNews

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Liverpool's Wijnaldum a top target for Barca - gossip

 Koeman wants Wijnaldum at Barca, PSG monitoring Man Utd's Dalot, Deeney wants to stay at Watford, plus more.
BBC News

Coman´s heart entirely with Bayern ahead of facing boyhood club PSG

Kingsley Coman said his “heart is 100 per cent” with Bayern Munich ahead of facing boyhood club...
SoccerNews.com

Jason Cundy hopes ‘tacky’ Paris Saint-Germain lose Champions League final against Bayern Munich

Jason Cundy really wants Paris Saint-Germain to lose the Champions League final. The Ligue 1...
talkSPORT


Crichton: Wolfsburg tie biggest game of my club career [Video]

Crichton: Wolfsburg tie biggest game of my club career

Leanne Crichton admits Glasgow's UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be an up hill struggle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports