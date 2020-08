Man United captain Maguire to see prosecutor after brawl on Greek island Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:05s - Published Man United captain Maguire to see prosecutor after brawl on Greek island Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrives on the Greek island of Syros after being detained for questioning following his alleged involvement in an incident on Mykonos in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl. 0

Related news from verified sources Maguire 'co-operating with Greek authorities', say Man Utd Manchester United say captain Harry Maguire is "fully co-operating with the Greek authorities"...

