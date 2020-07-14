Global  
 

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in lastSunday’s semi-final in Cologne.

Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening alongwith two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s mostexpensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.


