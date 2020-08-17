Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings
“The defendant deserves no mercy,” the judge said during the sentencing.
The infamous "Golden State Killer," Joseph DeAngelo, was sentenced to life in prison without the...
Tuesday marked the first day victims of the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, confronted...
Jane Carson-Sandler says she has served an effective life sentence in the more than four decades...
Golden State Killer Is Sentenced The Golden State Killer has been sentenced today in California.
Newser reports that Joseph DeAngelo, age 74, was given life in prison without the possibility of parole.
