Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:10s - Published 5 minutes ago “The defendant deserves no mercy,” the judge said during the sentencing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Venus RT @cnnbrk: Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer, was sentenced to life without the possibi… 33 seconds ago Edward Pacey FCICM RT @rtenews: Joseph James DeAngelo confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s https://t.co/mmdemlW5G0 3 minutes ago WCBS Newsradio 880 The former California police officer, who confessed to being the serial rapist and murderer known as the "Golden St… https://t.co/0BlVnIaGQ6 15 minutes ago LA Chategris RT @GoodDaySac: Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings https://t.co/c8URy2tXhn 15 minutes ago Good Day Sacramento Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings https://t.co/c8URy2tXhn 18 minutes ago Alysson Aredas RT @CBSSacramento: WATCH: Confessed Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo shared a short statement at his sentencing. https://t.co/5r7Zz1KQh9 18 minutes ago RTÉ News Joseph James DeAngelo confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s https://t.co/mmdemlW5G0 20 minutes ago