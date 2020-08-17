Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings
“The defendant deserves no mercy,” the judge said during the sentencing.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

"Golden State Killer" sentened to life in prison without parole

The infamous "Golden State Killer," Joseph DeAngelo, was sentenced to life in prison without the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Golden State Killer’s Victims Give Statements Ahead of Sentencing: ‘After 42 Years, I Still Look Over My Shoulder’ (Video)

Golden State Killer’s Victims Give Statements Ahead of Sentencing: ‘After 42 Years, I Still Look Over My Shoulder’ (Video) Tuesday marked the first day victims of the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, confronted...
The Wrap - Published

Victims tell of trauma, healing in Golden State Killer case

Jane Carson-Sandler says she has served an effective life sentence in the more than four decades...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Venus3042

Venus RT @cnnbrk: Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer, was sentenced to life without the possibi… 33 seconds ago

EdwardPacey

Edward Pacey FCICM RT @rtenews: Joseph James DeAngelo confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s https://t.co/mmdemlW5G0 3 minutes ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 The former California police officer, who confessed to being the serial rapist and murderer known as the "Golden St… https://t.co/0BlVnIaGQ6 15 minutes ago

LaChategris

LA Chategris RT @GoodDaySac: Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings https://t.co/c8URy2tXhn 15 minutes ago

GoodDaySac

Good Day Sacramento Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings https://t.co/c8URy2tXhn 18 minutes ago

allyaredas

Alysson Aredas RT @CBSSacramento: WATCH: Confessed Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo shared a short statement at his sentencing. https://t.co/5r7Zz1KQh9 18 minutes ago

rtenews

RTÉ News Joseph James DeAngelo confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes in the 1970s and 1980s https://t.co/mmdemlW5G0 20 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Golden State Killer Is Sentenced [Video]

Golden State Killer Is Sentenced

The Golden State Killer has been sentenced today in California. Newser reports that Joseph DeAngelo, age 74, was given life in prison without the possibility of parole. To avoid the death penalty, he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison [Video]

'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison

A former California police officer, Joseph James DeAngelo, who lived a double life as the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s and '80s murders and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published
DA Anne Marie Schubert Speaks At Joseph DeAngelo’s Sentencing [Video]

DA Anne Marie Schubert Speaks At Joseph DeAngelo’s Sentencing

The district attorney shared her thoughts on the confessed Golden State Killer’s ahead of his sentencing.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 07:32Published