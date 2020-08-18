Marseille fans clashed with police on August 23 as they celebrated PSG's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Marseille fans clash with police as they celebrate PSG's Champions League defeat

The French football fans gathered in their hundreds and let off fireworks and flares as they celebrated PSG's defeat.

Marseille remains the only French team to win the Champions League.