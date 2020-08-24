New guidelines issued for the safe conduct of JEE and NEET exams in September | Oneindia News

As the Supreme Court rejected the petitions seeking postponement of the Neet and Jee main entrance exams, new guidelines have been released by the National testing agency to ensure the safety of the students amid the raging Coronavirus Pandemic.

Students will have to compulsorily wear face mask and hand gloves.

They will also have to carry a personal water bottle and a hand sanitizer to the exam centre.

The admit card will have detailed instructions on social distancing.

The entry to the exam centre itself would be staggered and students will have to clear a thermal scan before entering the centre.

Each exam centre will also have isolation rooms for candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degrees.

While provision has been made to accommodate the symptomatic candidates, a self-declaration that candidates do not have any coronavirus-like symptoms or suffer from COVID-19 or have not been in touch with anybody who tested positive recently has been sought.