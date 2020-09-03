Dwayne Johnson & family had Covid | The Rock's message | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared with his fans on Instagram that he and his family had been infected by the coronavirus but are now no longer contagious.

Johnson said that he and his spouse & their 2 daughters caught the virus from "very close family friends".

He urged his followers to be extremely cautious.

This is the message he shared.

