Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochester police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Rochester police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude
Rochester police officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Mayor suspends officers involved in US man's suffocation death

 Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude last spring in Rochester, New York, were suspended Thursday (US time) by the city's..
New Zealand Herald

7 Rochester officers suspended after Black man’s death in police custody

 The mayor of Rochester, New York, has suspended seven officers in connection with the death of a Black man who appeared to be suffering from mental distress..
CBS News

Daniel Prude: Mayor suspends officers in 'spit hood' death

 Daniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after police in Rochester, New York, restrained him.
BBC News

Rochester mayor suspends 7 police officers with pay in death of Daniel Prude

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren rebuked Chief La'Ron Singletary for his handling of the case, including a failure to inform her of the full details.
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Rochester, N.Y., officers involved in Daniel Prude's death suspended

The mayor of Rochester, N.Y., on Thursday suspended the officers involved in the death of Daniel...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com


7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended in Death of Black Man Whom They Hooded

The man, Daniel Prude, suffocated to death in March after he was detained by officers.
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •euronewsUSATODAY.com


What we know about Daniel Prude's death after Rochester cops restrained him

Here's what we know (and don't know) about the March death of Daniel Prude, which was ruled a...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNPR



Tweets about this

MalcolmGoodwill

malcolm goodwill RT @lorraine_teuten: Seven police officers suspended over death of black man in custody https://t.co/uwwYzT9cb2 1 minute ago

msniklaus

Gabriele 😷🛡️ RT @AJEnglish: Rochester police officers involved in Daniel Prude's death by asphyxiation have been suspended, a day after harrowing footag… 2 minutes ago

brahndawn

how tf can you be racist RT @BuzzFeedNews: "Mr. Daniel Prude was failed by our police department, our mental health system, our society and he was failed by me." R… 2 minutes ago

Jccfarmer

jimchambers Daniel Prude: 7 Rochester police officers suspended after Black man died of suffocation - CNN Honestly, excuse my… https://t.co/nY7YLLeCxO 3 minutes ago

NicholasQuayso5

#COVID19: Stay at home🇬🇭🧬🇨🇦 RT @GettyImagesNews: Demonstrators march to protest the death of #DanielPrude in #Rochester, NY. 7 police officers have been suspended afte… 4 minutes ago

NicholasQuayso5

#COVID19: Stay at home🇬🇭🧬🇨🇦 RT @NewsHour: The mayor of Rochester, NY has suspended the officers involved in the suffocation death of a 41-year-old Black man. “Mr. Dan… 4 minutes ago

NicholasQuayso5

#COVID19: Stay at home🇬🇭🧬🇨🇦 RT @AP: BREAKING: The mayor of Rochester, N.Y., says the police officers involved in March suffocation death of a Black man have been suspe… 4 minutes ago

JosBackus

Jos Backus 🕊🔥☭🌻 #FreeAssange RT @_nalexander: Suspended is not enough. These officers need to be arrested. https://t.co/SfE4cMIBY9 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death [Video]

Mayor suspends officers involved in man's suffocation death

The mayor of New York’s third largest city has suspended seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of a Black man last March.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:03Published
7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude [Video]

7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude

Daniel Prude of Chicago was visiting Rochester, New York when he died in police custody. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with his daughter on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:31Published
Daniel Prude timeline: Black man died after Rochester, NY police restrained him [Video]

Daniel Prude timeline: Black man died after Rochester, NY police restrained him

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man died of asphyxiation complications after being pinned to the ground by police in Rochester, New York.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 02:06Published