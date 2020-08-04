Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai

Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health officials also visited Kangana's residence to test her and her sister for COVID-19. Kangana Ranaut will also be provided 'Y' security by the Centre. The 'Queen' actor will go to Mumbai on September 09. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today." Jairam Thakur.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours. Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for sending 'fake' medical prescription to him under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
A massive protest was held against China and Pakistan in Muzaffarabad, PoK against the construction of dams in the area. The raised slogans against the Pakistan and China government and accused them if jointly plundering the wealth of the region. Chinese firms are all set to construct dams in the area which locals fear could affect the flow of the river itself, threatening its very existence. Pakistan and China have recently signed an agreement to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on the Neelum-Jhelum river. The protest rally was organised by ‘Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao’ group and over a thousand people took part in the protest. What also irks the locals is the high presence of the Chinese in the area. PoK residents believe that China and Pakistan are plundering the natural resources in the area in the wake of the China-Pakistan economic corridor. Resentment against the Pakistan & Chinese government is extremely high in this region that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
Massive protests and a torch rally were held in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on August 24 night to oppose the mega dams to be constructed by Chinese firms on Neelum-Jhelum River. The protesters hailing from ''Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao" (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) Committee'' chanted slogans like "Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do" (let the Neelum and Jhelum rivers flow, let us live). The rally was attended by over a thousand people from the city and other parts of PoK. Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements to construct Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydropower Projects in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. What really irks locals is high Chinese presence in the area, massive construction of dams, and river diversions threatening their very existence. Pakistan and China are jointly plundering the natural resources of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The resentment in the occupied territories are high against Pakistan and China.
The trick to calming an unhappy elephant? Sing him Frank Sinatra songs - so says one of the vets tasked with assessing whether Kaavan can be moved from poor conditions in a zoo in Pakistan's capital to a sanctuary in Cambodia.
The Free Balochistan Movement held protests in the German city of Hamburg against Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan. The protesters demanded justice for 25-year-old student of Karachi University Hayat Baloch. The youth was allegedly shot dead by the Pakistani army in front of his elderly parents on 13th August. Protesters held banners calling for an end to crimes by Pakistan and China in their region. Protesters also distributed thousands of pamphlets and leaflets during the protest. People from the German civil society and representatives from different political parties also joined in the protest to show solidarity with the Baloch people and express their anger against the extra-judicial murder of Baloch students by the Pakistan Army. Protesters said that the youth’s murder is an example of state genocide perpetuated by Pakistan in the region. Atrocities by Pakistan Army are a common occurrence in Balochistan where thousands have fallen victim to enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:01Published
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kawoosa Khalisa area of Budgam district on Monday. Last week, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates were arrested by security forces in Budgam. More details are awaited.
Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer on September 07 held a press conference over Rhea Chakraborty's complaint that she filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh. He said that the complaint filed by Rhea is itself an offence because according to IPC act if someone files complaint to police for wrong conducting wrong investigation or in which police has no jurisdiction is punishable under IPC act and has six month jail.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an alert to all concerned departments and citizens of Mumbai. BMC said that Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4, while the Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively. The city corporation has also been put on fire brigade, pumping stations, coastal security agencies and the disaster management teams on alert. The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Palghar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5. BMC has also issued an advisory asking people not to venture out to beaches on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published
Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..