India records biggest single day jump in Covid cases, with 1209 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:23s - Published
India reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic.

A record single-day surge in coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the highly infectious disease with 96,551 new infections and 1,209 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally past 45 lakh.

The latest surge comes a day after the country reported a massive spike of 95,735 new infections.

While the country's Covid tally surged to 45,62,414.

35.42 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far.

Over 76,000 patients have died.

The recovery rate stood at 77.76 per cent this morning, while the fatality rate stood at 1.6 per cent.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states in the country.


