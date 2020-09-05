breonna taylor ad

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
N-f-l's opening sunday night game...two ads played...urging you to fight for justice for breonna taylor.

I want to play you part of one.

It is imperative that you, officials, are on the right side of history.

Justice is waiting on you.

That ad comes from some of the over 11 million people who have signed an online petition demanding...among other things...the arrest of all the officers involved in taylor's death.

The ad encourages viewers to call kentucky lawmakers.

Host of the online petition...change dot org...says people have already made almost 70 thousand calls....and the momemtum isn't dying.

Loralei hojay: "i want her family to know that we're not done yet and anyone that disagrees i hope that they see this.

I hope that it changes their mind.

And any lawmakers that potentially sees this, i hope it lets them know that they can't continue to ignore this issue."

Taylor was shot and killed in her own home in march when police executed a botched no knock search warrant.

The ads played tonight during the dallas cowboys-los angeles rams game.

