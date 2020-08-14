Global  
 

Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death'

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.


'It's only the beginning' -Breonna Taylor's mom

'It's only the beginning' -Breonna Taylor's mom

Tamika Palmer - the mother of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March - said she welcomed the new reforms and $12 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, but also demanded that the officers involved face criminal charges.

Louisville and family of Breonna Taylor announce settlement in wrongful death

 Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and Breonna Taylor's mother were among those who spoke at a news conference announcing a $12..
Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor's mom, introduce police reforms

 LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of..
Breonna Taylor's family 'agree financial settlement' over death

 The health worker's family reportedly agree a settlement after she was fatally shot by US police.
Louisville reaches major settlement with Breonna Taylor's family

 The city will reportedly pay several million dollars to the family and install police reforms as a part of the settlement.
Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled with City of Louisville

 The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family in its wrongful death suit, and is expected to announce the "substantial" financial..
It's been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren't letting the world forget

 (CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the..
WorldNews

Louisville anxiously awaits Breonna Taylor decision — and whether justice or chaos reigns

 The mother of Breonna Taylor called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, telling him to "have the power and courage to call my child yours."
 
Local Matters: Frustration grows over handling of Breonna Taylor case

 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not yet confirmed if he will be sharing the result of his investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor with a..
Louisville and family of Breonna Taylor announce settlement in wrongful death

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and Breonna Taylor's mother were...
Louisville will pay huge settlement to Breonna Taylor's family, promises police reforms

Louisville Metro Government will pay out millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor and will...
Heavily armed groups march through Louisville, Kentucky

Heavily armed groups march through Louisville, Kentucky

Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the..

Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown

Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown

A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized. Red paint was put on her forehead in a small circle on the billboard in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Oprah..

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time. This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her home. Cameron's..

