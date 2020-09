Salvation Army heads out to help victims of Hurricane Sally Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:31s - Published 8 minutes ago Salvation Army is headed out to help victims of Hurricane Sally. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WARE EXPLAINS THE WAY BEFORELEAVING.SALVATION ARMY STAFF ANDVOLUNTEERS FROM ALL OVER THECOUNTRY ARE HEADED TO THE COASTOF ALABAMA AND FLORIDA TO HELPIN HURRICANE.SALLY RELIEF IN JACKSON.SPECIFICALLY WE HAVE PERSONNELON STANDBY IF THEY’RE NEEDED.SALLY MADE LANDFALL JUST WEEKSAFTER HURRICANE LAURA MADELANDFALL IN LOUISIANA WHERE THESALVATION ARMY HAS BEEN SINCETHE STORM OUR STAFF ALL CAMEBACK THIS WEEKEND AFTER DOINGTWO WEEKS AND BUT OUR TRUCKS ARESTILL IN LAKE CHARLES VOLUNTEERSARE STILL ON.GROUND THERE HELPING PEOPLE WHOARE WITHOUT POWER AND WHOSEHOMES HAVE BEEN DESTROYED.THEY’RE GETTING RESTOCKED DAILYBECAUSE THEY’RE GOING OUT THERESERVING STILL ON AVERAGE ABOUTTEN THOUSAND MEALS A DAY AT THEBEGINNING OF 2020 THE SALVATIONARMY IMMEDIATELY WENT TO WORK TOHELP PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THEPEARL RIVER FLOOD THAT AND THEPANDEMIC CALLS TO SHUT DOWN ANDNOW BACK TO BACK HURRICANES ISCAUSING MORE OF A NEED THAN EVERBEFORE PEOPLE HAVE LOST INCOME.SO WE’RE PUTTING OUT A LOT MORAS FOOD ARE WE’VE KEPT OURWALTER OPEN 24 HOURS A DAYINSTEAD OF CLOSING.SO WE’RE SERVING EXTRA MEALSTHERE.WE ANTICIPATE THE CHRISTMAS NEEDIS GOING TO BE JUST BIG THESALVATION ARMY SAYS THEY NEEDFUNDS TO CONTINUE TO DO THEIRWORK AND HOPE TO HAVE PLENTY OFVOLUNTEERS IF NEEDED FORHURRICANE, SALLY AND TO GET AJUMP START ON THEIR RED KETTLECAMPAIGN.





