Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday The Commerce Department on Friday issued an order banning any transactions on TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., saying the Chinese-owned apps create "unacceptable risks to our national security." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this akim RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The Trump administration will ban TikTok and WeChat from American app stores. The services are used by more tha… 13 seconds ago Rose Ferranti RT @David_Leavitt: BREAKING: The Trump administration will ban TikTok and WeChat from American app stores this Sunday. You can Ban @realD… 13 seconds ago Teri Weaver Trump administration bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores beginning on Sunday https://t.co/Ycbj80hPmq 20 seconds ago Call me Rickye RT @CNN: JUST IN: The US government plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday as the Trump administration's executive orders… 21 seconds ago Jayaseeli 🇮🇳🇬🇧🇺🇸🇧🇪 RT @BuzzFeed: The Trump Administration Is Banning Americans From Downloading TikTok And WeChat https://t.co/AbB23UtADV 23 seconds ago James R. Pannozzi AMERICA STRIKES BACK !! Commerce Dept. to Ban Download, Use of Chinese Apps Tik Tok & WeChat GOOD !! Stopping… https://t.co/HioFjAeuky 26 seconds ago Aido Nakamura 🇺🇸🇯🇵 RT @ACLU: If protecting our data were a true motivating factor, the Trump administration could support comprehensive surveillance reform an… 32 seconds ago WRTV Indianapolis The Trump Administration says Americans will be banned from downloading Chinese-owned social media apps TikTok and… https://t.co/DsFNZaw0HU 37 seconds ago