Thursday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: VER, NVDA

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At VEREIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Glenn J.

Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of VER, for a cost of $6.33 each, for a total investment of $253,152.

Bargain hunters are able to pick up VER at a price even lower than Rufrano did, with the stock changing hands as low as $6.09 at last check today which is 3.7% below Rufrano's purchase price.

VEREIT is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Stephen C.

Neal bought $224,142 worth of NVIDIA, buying 450 shares at a cost of $498.09 each.

Before this latest buy, Neal made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $17,090 shares at a cost of $289.67 a piece.

NVIDIA is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday.




