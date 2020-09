Skip Bayless is forced to say 10 nice things about LeBron James | UNDISPUTED

Back in February, GQ writer and huge LeBron James fan Mark Anthony Green came on the show and made a bet with Skip that if LeBron made the NBA Finals, then Skip would be forced to say 10 positive things about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar here on Undisputed.

And now that we’re just a little over 24 hours away from game 1, the time has come.