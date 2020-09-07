Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur

Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive.

Adding to it, he said "It's a moment of joy for the people of HP.

200 people will be present at event" He said, "We've made all preparations and we're waiting for Prime Minister.

Defence Minister will arrive here shortly and PM will reach tomorrow.

This is a historical moment.

PM is sending out a message that how close Himachal is, to his heart.

He's appearing physically for a development project, after 7 months.

The tunnel holds great significance in the light of situation with neighbouring countries."Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel on October 03.