Inauguration of Atal Tunnel by PM Modi moment of joy for Himachal: CM Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas. With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity. It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed. The 9.2-km Atal Tunnel will reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by almost 4 hours. It will also reduce the distance between the two by 46 kilometres. The tunnel has CCTV cameras at every 60 metres & emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres. Fire hydrants have also been installed in case of any fire incident. The construction of the tunnel was completed in a span of 10 years. “The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years but it was completed in 10 years,” said Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman. Watch the full video for more.
Himachal Pradesh's tourism business is reviving from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The deserted roads are getting busy again. Tourists have started coming to famous tourist destinations of the state, Kufri. Tourism is one of the prime sources of income of the locals here. From hotels to guide, everyone is dependent on tourists.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 11 said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP N Venugopal will probe the fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. "Five people have been arrested in fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. An SIT was formed in the chairmanship of Solan Superintendent of Police. Today, I have decided to constitute an SIT led by ADGP (CID) N Venugopal to probe this case," said CM Thakur.
Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health officials also visited Kangana's residence to test her and her sister for COVID-19. Kangana Ranaut will also be provided 'Y' security by the Centre. The 'Queen' actor will go to Mumbai on September 09. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today." Jairam Thakur.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, she said while the Mahatma was the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. ‘The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even though they grow foodgrains for the country with their sweat,’ Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement. She said that the Modi government had put the future of farmers in jeopardy to benefit a few. ‘The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,’ Sonia said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Farmers in Nashik hailed new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. One farmer said, "The new farmer bill is good and is beneficial. Earlier, prices were used to be decided by merchants but now it is up to us. We can sell our goods anywhere in the country. We are thankful to Modi government for the new bill." The other farmer thanked Modi government for bringing the bill. "Those who are opposing new farm bills are completely wrong. They should not do so. They are politicizing it, nothing else," the other farmer said. New agriculture bills received President's assent on Sep 27.
A huge ruckus broke out in Lok Sabha after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur attacked Nehru and Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on PM CARES fund. Defending the fund, Thakur slammed the opposition’s constant..
