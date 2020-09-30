Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to iconic freedom movement leader, Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday (October 2).


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth: J-K Guv Manoj Sinha [Video]

Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth: J-K Guv Manoj Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment to them. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to grow and progress. We are making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for our youngsters. They should become a part of the mainstream," said Governor Manoj Sinha, while taking to media. Manoj Sinha also inaugurated several development projects in Shirmal area of Shopian District under 'Back to Village 3' program. The program has been started to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The governor also laid foundation stone of 100-bedded girls' hostel costing Rs 306.34 lakhs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice [Video]

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice

Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

There's much to learn from Mahatma Gandhi's life and noble thoughts: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi..
IndiaTimes

Dalit woman dies after an alleged gang rape in India

 AFP, NEW DELHI A woman from India’s Dalit community has died after being gang-raped, police said yesterday, days after the death of a teenager from the same..
WorldNews

Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

 NEW DELHI: Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO 333,987 restricted stock units, with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets, in..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi: Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Prime Minister on new farm laws which have...
Mid-Day - Published

So much to learn from Mahatma Gandhi's life: PM

PM Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary...
IndiaTimes - Published

Gandhi's vision will continue to inspire us: Chinese ambassador to India

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

CII4WR

CII Western Region (WR) As the nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, let's know more about his vision for India's… https://t.co/n3nG00IoNK 9 minutes ago

Swapanp73411208

Swapan pradhan RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #GandhiJayanti: B-Town remembers the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary #GandhiJayanti2020 #MahatmaGandhi https:/… 2 hours ago

VijayVks9840

vijay kumar sharma RT @nafedindia: NAFED remembers Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary for his core values and his vision for bringing prosper… 2 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #GandhiJayanti: B-Town remembers the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary #GandhiJayanti2020 #MahatmaGandhi https://t.co/A5VCwQjKXz 2 hours ago

UNSDG18

SDG 18 RT @FollowCII: As the nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, let's know more about his vision for India's villages… 4 hours ago

Rajeshk59729755

®️ajesh Kr Yadav 🇮🇳🙏 RT @Anirudh1969: India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary . https://t.co/mcf2BNYauk 6 hours ago

Anirudh1969

Anirudh Chatterjee India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary . https://t.co/mcf2BNYauk 6 hours ago

TUCC_Official

TUCC RT FollowCII: As the nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, let's know more about his visi… https://t.co/HxJ4BYRhDh 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Adityanath spins ‘charkha’, ITBP plays song to pay tribute

Chief Ministers of several states were seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan were among those seen..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published
‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws [Video]

‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published
PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage to former PM Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage to former PM Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 116th birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to him at Vijay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published