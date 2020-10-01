Global  
 

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."


