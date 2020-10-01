Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."
The World Health Organization's Director-General wished "a full and swift"recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on Friday,after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady tested positivefor the coronavirus.
