Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany got in a testy exchange with a reporter Thursday over President Donald Trump's claims that a number of mail-in..

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response [NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed with a reporter Thursdayover President Donald Trump's claims that a number of mail-in ballots wererecently found in a river.

US President Donald Trump's personal doctor has released a statement after the 74-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.In a..

U.S. stocks dropped abruptly after the President took to Twitter to announce his test results, however, they have since recovered. Pangae Policy founder Terry..

WHO Director-General wishes Trump a swift Covid-19 recovery The World Health Organization's Director-General wished "a full and swift"recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on Friday,after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady tested positivefor the coronavirus.

All new wrinkle to the old saga of President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame getting destroyed -- this time cops are blaming a superhero, a not-so-jolly giant..

Joe Scarborough suggested that one of the many results of President Trump's positive Covid-19 test is...

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a...

US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after...