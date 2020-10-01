Watch: Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on his birth anniversary

UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the great peace icon on his 151st birth anniversary.
The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02. The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Rajghat from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the last 16 days. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged-in the cycle rally at Rajghat. While speaking to ANI, Second in Command RK Singh said, "I lost a leg in anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2011. It didn't affect my personal life but a little impediment until my prosthetic leg. I started working out to be fit. I never actively played sports when all my limbs were intact. I started cycling later."
Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Multiple political parties including AAP, CPI(M) and other organisations are protesting at the Jantar Mantar for the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped, and later succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at a Delhi hospital.
Ukrainian police officers have been questioning passers-by at the scene in Kyiv where a U.S. embassy worker was found unconscious with a head injury. The American woman later died in hospital. Joe Davies reports.
Ukrainian police officers have been questioning passers-by at the scene in Kyiv where a U.S. embassy worker was found unconscious with a head injury. The American woman later died in hospital. Joe Davies reports.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment..