Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on his birth anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Watch: Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on his birth anniversary

Watch: Mahatma Gandhi's statue unveiled in Ukraine on his birth anniversary

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Ukraine's Kyiv on October 02.

The statue was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar.

Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated in several countries across the globe.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Watch: Burj Khalifa displays Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: Burj Khalifa displays Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary

UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the great peace icon on his 151st birth anniversary.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Gandhi Jayanti: Started from Sabarmati Ashram, CRPF's Divyang Yodha Cycle rally reaches Rajghat [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Started from Sabarmati Ashram, CRPF's Divyang Yodha Cycle rally reaches Rajghat

The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02. The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Rajghat from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the last 16 days. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged-in the cycle rally at Rajghat. While speaking to ANI, Second in Command RK Singh said, "I lost a leg in anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2011. It didn't affect my personal life but a little impediment until my prosthetic leg. I started working out to be fit. I never actively played sports when all my limbs were intact. I started cycling later."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
Dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Youth Congress workers protest at Jantar Mantar for Hathras victim [Video]

Dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Youth Congress workers protest at Jantar Mantar for Hathras victim

Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Multiple political parties including AAP, CPI(M) and other organisations are protesting at the Jantar Mantar for the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped, and later succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at a Delhi hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

"He did not do a single thing wrong." Joe Biden on his son's business ties in Ukraine

 Joe Biden says his son, Hunter, did nothing wrong when he was paid to serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president and..
CBS News

The U.S. at the UN: Tackling violence and a virus

 Ebola, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine -- the number of complex international crises may seem overwhelming, but each is solvable when countries work together, President..
CBS News

Ukraine investigates death of U.S. woman found near train tracks

 Police said the woman, who was wearing sports clothes and headphones, may have been assaulted
CBS News
Ukraine manhunt after U.S. embassy worker death [Video]

Ukraine manhunt after U.S. embassy worker death

Ukrainian police officers have been questioning passers-by at the scene in Kyiv where a U.S. embassy worker was found unconscious with a head injury. The American woman later died in hospital. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Kyiv Kyiv Capital of Ukraine

Ukraine man hunt after U.S. embassy worker death [Video]

Ukraine man hunt after U.S. embassy worker death

Ukrainian police officers have been questioning passers-by at the scene in Kyiv where a U.S. embassy worker was found unconscious with a head injury. The American woman later died in hospital. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi Jayanti National holiday celebrated in India to mark the occasion of the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gandhi Jayanti: B-Town remembers the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: B-Town remembers the Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary

On Friday, Bollywood stars remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published
India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary [Video]

India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to iconic freedom movement leader, Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday (October 2).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth: J-K Guv Manoj Sinha [Video]

Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth: J-K Guv Manoj Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published