President Trump experiencing 'mild' symptoms of COVID-19

Administration officials saying it's out of an abundance of caution.

President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

FROMTHE WHITE HOUSE.DESPITE ADMINISTRATIONOFFICIALS PREVIOUSLY SAYINGTRUMP WAS IN 'GOOD SPIRITS' --HE DID NOTAPPEAR ON A 12:15 CONFERENCECALL... WHICH HE WAS SCHEDULEDTO HOST.TRUMP'S PHYSICIAN, DR. SEANCONLEY,CONFIRMING THAT THE PRESIDENT ISBEING TREATED WITH A 'REGENERON'ANTIBODY COCKTAIL.CONLEY ADDING... TRUMP IS QUOTE,'FATIGUED.'THE ANNOUNCEMENT THAT PRESIDENTTRUMP TESTED POSITIVE COMINGHOURS AFTER NEWS BROKE ONE OFPRESIDENT TRUMP'S MOST TRUSTEDAIDES, HOPE HICKS, HAD BECOMEINFECTED."I FULLY EXPECT THAT AS THISVIRUSCONTINUES TO GO ON, OTHER PEOPLEIN THE WHITE HOUSE WILLCERTAINLY HAVE APOSITIVE TEST RESULT."SOME POINTING TO THIS ROSEGARDENCEREMONY SATURDAY FOR SUPREMECOURT NOMINEE AMY CONEY BARRETTAS APOSSIBLE SOURCE OF THEINFECTION.

THERE WAS LITTLESOCIAL DISTANCING ANDMASK-WEARING AT THE EVENT, ANDAT LEAST 4 PEOPLE IN ATTENDANCEHAVETESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.BUT IT AFFECTS VIRTUALLY NOBODY.IT'S AN AMAZING THING."TRUMP - AT 74 YEARS OLD - HASOFTEN SAIDHE FEELS NO VULNERABILITY TO THEVIRUS -- EVEN MAKING FUN OF HISDEMOCRATIC OPPONENT JOE BIDENFOR WEARING A MASK AT TUESDAY'SDEBATE."I DON'T WEAR MASKS LIKE HIM -EVERY TIMEYOU SEE HIM HE'S GOT A MASK.

